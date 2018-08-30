West Miami residents concerned about man in ninja-looking mask roaming area

WEST MIAMI, Fla. - Neighbors in West Miami are so concerned about a suspicious-looking man who was captured on surveillance video recently that they've been putting up homemade flyers to warn others about him.

Dressed in pajama pants and a ninja-looking mask, the man is seen prowling around the area of Southwest 12th Street near 66th Avenue in broad daylight.

The man was seen running across the neighborhood parking lot and peeking through a window.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they're worried about what or who the guy may be looking for.

Vivian Palacios, whose grandkids live with her, said this is a quiet community with families and even a children's park across the street.

Another woman, Rebeca Rubio, has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years. She said she's now living in fear for the first time.

"You've never seen anyone prowling like this guy?" Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa asked.

"Never," Rubio said.

Despite the suspicious man's behavior, there have been no reports of homes being broken into in the area, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.