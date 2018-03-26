Witnesses beat 18-year-old man who forced woman to perform oral sex, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him checked himself into a hospital last week after he said he was struck several times by witnesses, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was walking in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 127th Avenue in Miami-Dade County about 2:45 a.m. Thursday when Lavone White III approached her from behind and covered her face with both his hands.

Police said the victim fell to the ground and began to scream for help. White covered the woman's mouth and told her to "Shh," the report stated.

According to the arrest report, White took the victim's cellphone during the ordeal and asked her for the passcode.

He then told the victim to perform oral sex on him, grabbed her by her hair and forced her to a dark area near the sidewalk, police said.

Authorities said the victim screamed and White struck her in the face about three times, causing swelling to the left side of her face and an abrasion to her left eye.

The victim told officers that she vomited on the grass before a passerby stopped and chased White away.

According to the report, White checked himself in to Homestead Hospital about an hour later and claimed that he was struck several times by "passerby individuals."

The victim identified White as the person who forced her to perform a sex act, authorities said.

White's statements to detectives were redacted from the arrest report.

White was arrested on charges of sexual battery, strong-arm robbery and kidnapping.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

