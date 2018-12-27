Woman attacks customer in nail salon she believed cut in line

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Nail salon customers and employees were stunned Wednesday after they said a woman attacked a customer inside the business because she thought the victim had cut in line.

The incident was reported at China Nails, which is located in a shopping plaza off Northwest Seventh Avenue and 109th Street in Miami-Dade County.

The victim told Local 10 News her attacker was another customer at the salon who got upset because she thought the victim was trying to cut in line, even though the victim had an appointment.

She responded with violence and nearly knocked out the victim, witnesses said.

The incident left people in the shopping plaza shaking their heads.

"That's no way to act," one man said. "Kids, yeah. But that's all grown people in there. They shouldn't act like that."

Witnesses said the salon was packed when the attack happened. They said employees called 911 and police showed up, but the woman who had attacked the customer had already left.

It's unclear whether she was identified and whether she will face charges.

The victim sustained bruises in the attack.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.