Woman crashes SUV into Miami-Dade business

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A car crashed through a wall and into a building in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash happened shortly after 11:35 a.m. Monday and left a gaping hole in the City Girls Lounge.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two vehicles collided and one was sent into the building, located at 9500 Northwest 27th Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed a gray SUV inside the business after the crash.

The owner said thankfully nobody was inside when the vehicle entered.

A heavy presence was seen shortly after as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded quickly.

Local 10 News learned that the woman driving the SUV hit the gas instead of the brake, causing her to drive into the building. The extent of her injuries is not known, but they are not expected to be life-threatening.

"We opened up not long ago but you've just gotta roll with the punches," said business owner Jeff Noles. "We'll be back up shortly, but like I said, thank God that (the driver is) OK."

Building engineers were called to the business to test its structural integrity. In the meantime, the building was evacuated by MDFR to ensure everyone's safety.

