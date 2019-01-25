Woman dies after crashing car into light pole in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman has died after she crashed her car into a light pole early Friday morning in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

According to Miami Gardens police Officer Carlos Austin, the woman was heading west when she lost control of her car and crashed into the pole.

He said she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

The victim's name is being withheld as authorities work to notify her next-of-kin.

