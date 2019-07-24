Woman drives to hospital after gang-related shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman drove herself to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Miami Gardens, police said.
The shooting occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Northwest 37th Place.
Officer Nelly Joseph, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said the woman was leaving her home when a black vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting.
Joseph said the woman went to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, but her injury wasn't life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. Joseph said the woman has known gang ties.
