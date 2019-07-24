Woman drives to hospital after gang-related shooting in Miami Gardens

Police investigate an apparent gang-related shooting on Northwest 37th Place in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman drove herself to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Miami Gardens, police said.

The shooting occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Northwest 37th Place.

Officer Nelly Joseph, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said the woman was leaving her home when a black vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting.

Joseph said the woman went to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, but her injury wasn't life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. Joseph said the woman has known gang ties.



