Woman faces charges in drunken fatal crash involving fuel truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Kritzia Lopez spent her first night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and it is likely that Rene Hernandez and Natalia Landin were on her mind. They are the two people who were killed while she was driving drunk and high, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said Lopez, 28, was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana Sept. 21 when she drove the wrong way on Florida's Turnpike.

Lopez, 28, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of DUI with serious bodily injuries and four counts of DUI with property damage.

Investigators said Lopez first crashed into a Tropic Oil Co. truck near Southwest 88th Street. The truck hit a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford.

Hernandez, Landin and Mirta Estupinan were in the Impala. The crash left Hernandez, 68, and Landin, 67, dead. Estupinan, 67, was among the eight people injured.

The leaking truck prompted authorities to shut down a portion of the turnpike for several hours.

Kritzia Lopez faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of DUI with serious bodily injuries and four counts of DUI with property damage.

Lopez turned herself in Wednesday night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was booked into jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.