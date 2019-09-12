Woman fatally shoots neighbor who sprayed her with dog repellant, police say

Taquana Washington is accused of killing her neighbor, who sprayed her with dog repellant after Washington refused to put on clothes or close the blinds while standing nude in front of a window.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County woman was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor, who was angry that the suspect stood in the nude in front of her window with the blinds open, police said.

Taquana Washington, 36, faces charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a police report, Washington and her neighbor were involved in an ongoing feud that resulted in the fatal shooting in November 2017.

Police said Washington's neighbor confronted her about "being fully nude with her window and blinds open."

"The defendant refused to close the blinds or put on clothing," so Washington's neighbor sprayed dog repellant at her, the arrest report said.

In retaliation, Washington pulled out a .38 caliber revolver and shot the woman in the back, police said.

Then Washington called 911 and told police what happened, the report said.

The report didn't indicate why it took almost two years to arrest Washington, who was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.