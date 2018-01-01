Woman hurt after skydiving accident in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was hurt in a skydiving accident Monday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the woman fell about 13,000 feet with a parachute.

Officials described the accident as a "hard fall" and said she had injuries to her lower legs.

She was found just after 1 p.m. near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 157th Avenue.

The woman was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition was not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

