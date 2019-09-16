Woman jumps out of moving car after shots fired on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman jumped out of a moving car Monday afternoon after shots were fired at the vehicle she was riding in on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 151st Street.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said a gray Infiniti was traveling along I-95 when a white SUV pulled up next to it and someone inside fired shots at the Infiniti.

Camacho said a woman who was a passenger in the Infiniti jumped out of the moving car to avoid getting shot.

Someone in another vehicle picked her up on the side of the highway and took her to Jackson North Medical Center, he said.

The woman suffered road rash but is expected to be OK.

Camacho said the driver of the Infiniti also drove to the hospital.

Authorities said Miami-Dade police officers at Jackson North discovered that the car matched the description of a vehicle linked to a robbery investigation; however, police said they cannot confirm at this point whether the shooting and robbery are connected.

