Mother killed, 2 others grazed by bullets in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed and two others were grazed by bullets during a shooting early Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 20th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said a 31-year-old woman was shot in the back. Police said two others, a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were grazed by bullets.

Family members identified the victim as Dynette "Dee-Dee" Early, the mother of three children. They said Early was sitting on her porch when someone started shooting.

Paramedics transported Early to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"She was loved by many, she was loved by the whole community. Why would y’all take her life like that?" said Layla, a friend of Early who wanted to be identified by only her first name. "She was a very good mom to her kids, she’s a very good mom."

Layla said one of Early's young children walked outside when he heard the shots.

"The child said, 'Mama! Wake up! Wake up, Mama!', Mama was gone," Layla said.

The two others were treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

One person was being interviewed in connection with the shooting.

Police said they don't believe Early was the intended target.

“Don’t kill innocent mamas! Why you shot her? Them kids' Christmas ain't never gonna be the same, and no, I ain’t scared of you, never!” Layla said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

