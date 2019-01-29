Woman killed in northwest Miami-Dade crash involving tractor-trailer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died after a tractor-trailer and black Infiniti sedan crashed Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said the Infiniti was heading west on 38th Street while the tractor-trailer was making a left turn to go north on 27th Avenue.

Thomas said the vehicles collided, causing the woman, who was a passenger in the Infiniti, to be ejected from the car and the driver to become trapped inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, identified only as a man, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

Thomas said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear which driver was at fault.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.