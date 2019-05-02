Woman possibly stabbed by ex-boyfriend in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was possibly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, police were called just after 6:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing at an apartment complex on Northwest 22nd Avenue near 115th Street.

Zabaleta said police arrived at the scene to find a black woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"Coming outside to see the lady that got stabbed, it was terrifying," Junior Jeanlouis, who helped the victim, said. "She's pretty strong. She stand up. She's like, 'Help help.' We helped. We grabbed clothes, grabbed some cloth, try to help her not bleed as much until the ambulance got here. That was that."

Zabaleta said the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. She is now stable, he said.

Detectives believe the victim's ex-boyfriend is possibly the person who stabbed her.

Authorities have put out a "be on the lookout" to officers in hopes of finding the man and questioning him about the stabbing.

According to the victim's current boyfriend, his girlfriend's attacker knocked on the door of the apartment. When she answered the door, the man stabbed her five fimes, including in the neck, back and arms, he said.

The victim's boyfriend told Local 10 News that the victim's 11-year-old and 18-month-old sons witnessed the stabbing.

No one else was injured, Zabaleta said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

