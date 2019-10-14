Woman rescued from submerged SUV that crashed into Miami Gardens canal

A Lexus SUV crashed into this canal near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman is in critical condition after she was pulled from a Lexus SUV that was submerged in a canal Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the silver Lexus was traveling south on Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 203rd Street when it collided with a red Jeep.

Camacho said the Lexus then crashed into a chain-link fence, collided with a black Hyundai and plummeted into the canal.

First responders who were in the area because of the Miami Dolphins game at nearby Hard Rock Stadium immediately took action, jumping into the canal to help the driver.

Camacho said two state troopers, a Miami-Dade police officer and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue diver all went into the water and helped free the woman.

Paramedics began CPR on the woman once she was pulled to shore. She was taken to Aventura Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

