Woman shot, killed in driveway in northeast Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed in her driveway Monday evening in northeast Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Lee Coward, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. outside a home in the 2100 block of Northeast 211th Street.

Coward said officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the driveway. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police said the gunman fled the scene.

In Hollywood, police officers with guns drawn surrounded a black Mercedes said to be connected to the Miami-Dade crime scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

