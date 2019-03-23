Woman shot, killed at Miami-Dade County mobile home park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Christopher Sowerby-Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body around 3 p.m. at the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park in the 4900 block of Northwest 199th Street.

Paramedics pronounced the woman, was was not identified, dead at the scene.

A witness told police that they saw two men running away from the shooting scene, Sowerby-Thomas said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.