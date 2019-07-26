Woman shot to death outside southwest Miami-Dade home

A body is covered by a yellow tarp in the driveway of a home on Southwest 307th Street after a fatal shooting.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot to death Friday morning outside a southwest Miami-Dade County home, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at a house on Southwest 307th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said one person has been detained in Homestead in connection with the shooting.

A view from Sky 10 showed a yellow tarp covering a body in the driveway of the home.

The woman's uncle told Local 10 News his 21-year-old niece was killed.

