Woman sitting in car hit by stray bullet in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman sitting in her car was struck by a stray bullet Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Northwest 52nd Street near Lorah Park Elementary School.

Zabaleta said officers are searching for the gunman. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

A photo taken at the scene showed a silver Chevrolet with a shattered passenger-side window.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

