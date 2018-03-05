Blind woman struck, killed by dump truck in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A blind woman was struck and killed by a dump truck Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Sky 10 was above the crash scene on Southwest 67th Avenue near Tamiami Trail. A view from Sky 10 showed the woman's body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of the roadway.

Police said the victim was walking west across the street when the truck turned south and struck her.

Authorities said the driver of the dump truck remained at the scene.

Police said the dump truck is owned by a private company, and a sign on the side of one of the truck's doors reads "Raul Ruiz."

The crash is under investigation.

