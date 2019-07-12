Woman struck, killed while walking on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed Friday morning while walking along Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Alex Camacho said a Toyota Rav4 struck the woman, who was walking on I-95 near the Golden Glades interchange.

The fatal crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 for several hours.

Camacho said the driver remained at the scene.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit in Broward County.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.



