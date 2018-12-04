Woman who struck motorcyclist in hit-and-run claimed she hit trash can, police say

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County woman was arrested Monday after police said she struck a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash last week in Miami Springs.

According to the arrest report, Maria Elena Menendez, 55, went to the police station the day after the crash to request a police report on the crash for her insurance. She told officers that she thought she had hit a trash can or "something like that."

Officer Janice Simon, a spokeswoman for the Miami Springs Police Department, said 29-year-old Eric Colon Ortiz was riding his motorcycle along Northwest 36th Street near Sheridan Drive on Wednesday when he was struck by Menendez's Toyota Tacoma. Police said Menendez did not stop to help Colon Ortiz.

Maria Elena Menendez, 55, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and causing serious bodily injury.

Menendez told police that she did not stop after the crash because it was dark and she was alone, the report said.

Police said the Tacoma had extensive front-end damage, which was consistent with the crash.

Police confirmed Menendez struck Colon Ortiz using video from a red light camera.

Colon Ortiz, who suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder, remains hospitalized, police said.

