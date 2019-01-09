Woman with 'whore' tattoo accused of stealing watches from man she met at nightclub

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - A Miami woman with the word "whore" tattooed on her left forearm was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she stole five expensive watches from a man she met at a nightclub, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim met Delajurea Brookens, 29, at Mango’s in Miami Beach and took her back to his hotel room in Miami Springs to have some more drinks.

Police said the victim went to the bathroom and came out to find that his Crown Royal bag containing five luxury watches was missing.

Authorities said the victim questioned Brookens about the missing bag, at which time she opened the hotel room door and ran out.

According to the arrest report, the victim chased after Brookens and found her a short distance away from the Clarion Inn & Suites trying to get into a taxi.

Police said the victim asked for his watches back, which he could see inside Brookens' purse.

Police said Brookens struck the man over the head with an object, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The taxi driver called 911 as Brookens ran back toward the hotel, authorities said.

Police said responding officers found Brookens in an alleyway between the hotel and a tailoring business.

Police said she was in possession of a small Ziploc bag containing a white powdery substance and the Crown Royal bag, but it only contained one of the watches.

Officers asked Brookens where the remaining four watches were located, but she told them, "F--- off. I'm drunk," the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Brookens kicked, spit and bit officers as they were taking her into custody.

Police said she also smashed her forehead against the cage in the police car and kicked at the rear windows.

According to the report, Brookens later urinated on a bench inside a holding cell at the Miami Springs Police Department. She hadn't told a police officer that she needed to use the restroom.

Police officers searched the area near the hotel for the remaining four watches, but never found them.

Authorities said the five watches were valued at $108,000.

Brookens faces charges of grand theft, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine, battery and criminal mischief.



