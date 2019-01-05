Wounded man dies after crashing into fence in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man driving a van died early Saturday after he was shot multiple times and crashed into a fence in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Northwest 151st Street and Northwest 30th Avenue near the dividing line between Miami Gardens and Opa-locka.

Police have closed off several blocks around the crash scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

