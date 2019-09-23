'You're dead bucko,' 13-year-old writes in chat group, police say

iStock/allanswart

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was arrested last week at Leewood K-8 Center after he posted a threatening message on a cellphone chat group, authorities confirmed Monday.

The teen, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was arrested Thursday on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

According to an arrest affidavit, the teen posted the following message in the chat on Wednesday: "What the f***. Wanna know what the f***? I f***ing hate minorities. Yeah, I said it. I bet you are s****ing your pants. Oh no, a straight white male! Well guess what buddy? I don't f***ing care. You know what? You are useless. All you minorities do is b**** and complain. I don't care if you are oppressed because we all have our problems. Wanna hear what is oppressed? My shotgun ammo because I am wasting it on minorities like you. Do you think I won't hesitate to shoot you? Well guess what buddy? I wouldn't. You know what? I am tracking your location right now and I am on my way to murder you. Bet you didn't expect that, did you? No you f***ing didn't, and wanna hear what else? I hate not only you and your LGBT community but I also hate your Black Lives Matter because guess what? White lives matter too. Don't think just because you are differently toned than me means you are more privileged. I am sick and tired of people like you on the internet trying to make me feel like a racist when I am not. It is scummy. Don't worry though. I have military training so I can kill you real quick. Guess what? You're dead bucko. When I find you, it's all over now. You should probably say a prayer. Wait no. You're an oppressed atheist. Found your house. Prepare for the storm idiot. This is why liberal, snowflake and retarded people like you should die. I want it to be known I spent 10 minutes writing this."

Police said the teen was asked to go to his school's administrative office the next day after the incident was reported.

Police said he spontaneously stated, "I cut and pasted that. Am I going back to the hospital?"

According to the affidavit, authorities searched the boy's cellphone with his and his parents written consent.

He was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The teen has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 3, where prosecutors and the defense are expected to inform the court of their readiness for trial.

