Zoo Miami welcomes 7-year-old endangered elephant bull from Australia

MIAMI - Zoo Miami welcomed a 7-year-old endangered elephant bull from Australia to its facilities this week.

Zoo Miami goodwill ambassador and communications director Ron Magill said in an email that the male Asian elephant named Ongard arrived in Miami Tuesday on a chartered jet and received a police escort.

PETA activists were quick to voice their disapproval Wednesday about bringing Ongard to Zoo Miami.

"This young elephant has spent most of his life near his family, including his parents and siblings, and severing these social bonds and subjecting him to the trauma of transatlantic travel is a surefire recipe for stress, aggression, chronic disease and a shortened life for him," said Rachel Mathews, PETA Foundation associate director of captive animal law enforcement. "Research has proved that elephants suffer greatly in captivity, and while zoos worldwide are closing their elephant exhibits, Zoo Miami should not be using this calf to try to breed yet another generation of miserable, captive elephants."

Mathews said in a statement that PETA voiced its concerns earlier this year, opposing the move and "calls on all zoos to stop interfering with elephants' natural lives by moving them around like chess pieces."

Magill said Ongard, who was born Sept. 10, 2010, at the Melbourne Zoo, is the first elephant to ever leave Australia.

He said Ongard is owned by San Diego Zoo Global and was moved to Miami through a breeding loan agreement.

"The reason for his move to the United States is that he comes from a genetic line that is unrepresented anywhere in North America and is therefore incredibly valuable to the captive breeding program for this endangered species," Magill said in a news release. "By way of a new breeding loan with San Diego Zoo Global, Zoo Miami was chosen to be his new home because of Zoo Miami's commitment to the care of elephants, the favorable South Florida climate, and the amount of land it is able to dedicate to providing a home for elephants."

Magill said Zoo Miami spent nearly a half-million dollars in new renovations to its Asian elephant exhibit in preparation for Ongard's arrival.

Zoo Miami does not currently have any female Asian elephants of breeding age, but Magill said the zoo hopes to acquire some for Ongard to eventually breed with.

"In the meantime, his genetic material can be introduced into the North American population through artificial insemination," Magill said.

Magill said Ongard passed his initial exams and inspections and was then introduced to his new holding yard, where he will live for several weeks before being moved to the main exhibit yard.

The young elephant's keepers from the Melbourne Zoo will remain in Miami until May 22 to help slowly introduce him to the Zoo Miami keepers and help create a smooth transition for him, Magill said.

There are currently fewer than 50,000 Asian elephants left in the world. Magill said the elephants are threatened by habitat loss, human conflict and poaching.

