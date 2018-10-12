Michael causes estimated $8B in insured losses

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - An insurance company that produces models for catastrophes is estimating Hurricane Michael caused about $8 billion in insured losses.
Boston-based Karen Clark & Company released the estimate Thursday. It includes the privately insured wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial and industrial properties and automobiles. The figure does not include losses covered by the National Flood Insurance Program.
Michael made landfall as a 155 mph Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane left a path of destruction through the Florida Panhandle and entered Georgia as a Category 3 storm.
KCC estimates that nearly half of insured loss from Michael occurred in Florida’s Bay and Gulf counties. Total damages from storm surge are estimated to be $3.7 billion, of which about ten percent will be insured.
MEXICO BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 11: A bathtub blown out of a home is seen on the ground after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage.
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds.
MEXICO BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 11: Roxy Atchley looks for items to salvage from where her friend's home once stood before it was knocked down when Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: People walk past homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
Hurricane Michael by the numbers
1.2 million: Estimated homes and businesses without power Thursday
325,000: Estimated number of evacuees
600: Florida Highway Patrol troopers dispatched to the Panhandle and Big Bend regions
500: Disaster relief workers that the American Red Cross dispatched to Florida.
6: The states with emergency declarations were Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
At least 3: The number of confirmed deaths as of Thursday.
- A man outside Tallahassee was killed by a falling tree.
- An 11-year-old girl was killed by a carport in Lake Seminole, Georgia
- A 38-year-old man was killed while he was driving and a tree fell on his car in Statesville, North Carolina.
