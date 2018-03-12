Minnesota man kills girlfriend, baby girl in Florida forest, deputies say

Deputies say Kevin Farias, 27, fatally shot his 32-year-old girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in the Ocala National Forest.

OCALA, Fla. - A 27-year-old Minnesota man fatally shot his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide attempt, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Farias survived and was listed in critical condition Sunday.

Deputies were called Saturday morning after a passerby found Farias, along with the bodies of Jessica Johnson, 32, and their 1-year-old daughter, Gabriela Farias, in the Ocala National Forest.

A motive for the shootings was not revealed.

