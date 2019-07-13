1 dead, 7 injured during early morning crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A woman died Saturday after she was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Miramar that also left an 11-year-old girl seriously injured and five others with minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Isabel Germosen, 66, of Biscayne Park, was a passenger in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that collided with a 2010 Honda Accord and a 2007 Ford Fusion. All of the drivers were traveling southbound on I-75 nearly 15 minutes after midnight.

Rafael Del Villar, 73, was driving the Elantra when he lost control of the vehicle near Miramar Parkway and veered left into the path of the Accord, according to FHP Trooper Emmett Paige.

Joseph Tano, 25, of Miami, was driving the Accord. When the Accord and the Elantra collided, the Accord veered toward the left and collided with a metal guardrail overturning onto its roof, Paige wrote in her report.

After colliding with the Accord, the Elantra began to rotate in a clockwise direction toward Catherine Portee, 45, of Hialeah, who was driving the Fusion. The Elantra collided with the front right side fender and bumper area of Portee's car, Paige wrote.

After the impact, the Elantra stopped facing in a southerly direction upon the outside paved shoulder. Germosen was in the rear-left passenger seat. The other three passengers in the Elantra were Heysell Del Villar, 40, and two girls, 9-year-old Olanda Martinez and 11-year-old Mia Cabay.

Miramar Fire Rescue personnel took Germosen, Rafael Del Villar and Olanda to Memorial West Hospital. Mia suffered serious injuries, so Fire Rescue personnel took her and Heysell Del Villar, who suffered minor injuries, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Everyone else involved in the crash was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Victoria Tano, 23, was a passenger in the Accord. Portee didn't have any passengers in the car.

Dr. Steven Hernandez pronounced Germosen dead at Memorial West Hospital. FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

