18-year-old man dies after being shot at Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 18-year-old man had died of his injuries after he was shot at a home in Miramar, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 7900 block of Ramona Street.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said Eddyson Isidor was one of two people shot at the home.

She said Isidor died, while the second victim appeared to suffer injuries that were not life threatening.

Sky 10 was above the scene Tuesday as a man was placed in handcuffs outside the home.

Rues said no arrests have been made, however, as detectives are investigating whether the shooting was an act of self-defense.

The identities of the second victim and the shooter have not been released.

Rues said the shooter is cooperating with the investigation.



