2 bank robberies reported in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Two bank robberies were reported Friday morning in Miramar, the FBI announced.

The first robbery was reported around 11:15 a.m. at the Tropical Financial Credit Union at 3050 Corporate Way.

The second occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Space Coast Credit Union branch at 2500 S. University Drive.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said investigators believe the same man committed both robberies.

Surveillance video from the banks shows the robber wearing a denim jacket or shirt, a black Marlins hat and black Polo eyeglasses.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Marshall would not disclose whether the thief got away with any cash in either case.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

