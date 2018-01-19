2 in custody after blue Mustang with stolen tag flees from police in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon after Miramar police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Mustang, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the driver sped away from officers, entered a shopping plaza and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police said officers initiated a traffic stop at 68th Avenue and Miramar Parkway after an officer on the Turnpike noticed that the tag was stolen and followed the vehicle.

The driver bailed out of the car after the crash and was apprehended near the Publix on 69th Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the passenger was also arrested because he threw a gun out the window.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the car itself was also reported stolen.

The suspects' identities were not immediately released.



