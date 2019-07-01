2 suspects taken into custody after armed carjacking in Miami Gardens

This black Dodge Durango was stolen during an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens. Two suspects were apprehended after it crashed in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Two suspects were taken into custody Monday morning in Miramar after an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami Gardens police Officer Carlos Austin said the carjacking occurred at a Shell gas station on the corner of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Austin said the juvenile suspects were taken into custody after crashing the stolen SUV off Red Road and bailing out of the vehicle.

An officer at the scene told Local 10 News the black Dodge Durango crashed into a tree. There was heavy damage to the front bumper and a cracked windshield.

"Things happen out here," Anthony Clark, a friend of the carjacking victim, said. "You have to watch out for everything. Defense and offense, you know?"

Clark said the carjacking victim is a security guard at a fireworks tent on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 163rd Street. Clark maintains the grounds for the property owner.

"It's sad, man," Clark said. "People work hard for their money and try to take care of your family and this is what happens."

Clark said he's grateful his friend wasn't hurt and the suspects were caught.

"Look at it this way -- they didn't get away," Clark said. "They can replace everything, replace the car."

