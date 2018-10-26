3 gunshot victims arrive at Memorial Hospital Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police are investigating after three people were shot and taken to a Miramar hospital.

Miramar police Detective Carlos Villalona said three victims arrived together at Memorial Hospital Miramar around 4 a.m. Friday suffering from gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately known where the shootings took place.

The emergency room at the hospital was surrounded by police tape as detectives investigated the shootings. It has since reopened and is accessible.

Earlier in the morning, police at the hospital were seen carefully examining a gray Jeep 4x4 that was parked in front of the emergency room. The back windshield appeared to be shattered.

Villalona would not confirm whether or not it was the victims' vehicle.

Police are now canvassing different areas to try to find where the shooting happened, but Villalona said it might be somewhere other than Miramar.

Villalona wouldn't reveal the sex, ages or conditions of the victims until police learn more about the motive.

