Bicyclist killed in early morning collision with Land Rover in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed in a crash early Monday in Miramar.

The fatal crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. along Southwest 184th Avenue near Southwest 25th Street in the Sunset Lakes community.

Police said two bicyclists were traveling north on Southwest 184th Avenue when one of them collided with a black Range Rover.

The man riding the bicycle died at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed front-end damage to the hood of the Range Rover.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover remained at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine who was at fault or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.