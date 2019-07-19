Car crashes into pool supply store in Miramar

A Nissan Altima crashed into a pool supply store Friday in Miramar.

The owner of Continental Pool Supplies, Chris Lopez, told Local 10 News that he was standing outside his business at 2825 SW 64th Ave. smoking a cigarette when he saw the car coming straight at him.

Lopez said he jumped out of the way and wasn't injured.

Police confirmed no injuries were reported.

According to officers at the scene, the woman who was driving the car claimed she blacked out and her foot went down on the gas pedal.

Lopez estimates the crash caused about $5,000 in damages to his business.

He said another vehicle crashed into the store seven years ago, and no one was injured in that incident either.

Police said the driver was not cited.



