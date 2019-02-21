Cellphone video shows disturbing fight between Miramar High School students

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Cellphone video of some Miramar High School students fighting after school is making the rounds on social media.

The fight happened Feb. 11.

The video shows a girl named Natalie appearing to start the fight and then several others jump in.

"The school should take some responsibility for it because it is their students," student Bryanna Clemons said. "I am pretty sure they had this same attitude when they were in school, so I am thinking they should have known something about it."

At one point in the video, two girls are seen holding each other by the hair when another girl steps in and start punching a girl's face as it is pushed against a wall.

The fight occurred about a half a block from the school.

After the fight, the students' parents were called to a mediation with administrators and school resource officers, but not all of the parents attended and some were very late, authorities said.

Police said things eventually got contentious with the parents and they were asked to leave, so the mediation never took place.

"It was off campus, so they really shouldn't have to do anything about it because it was off campus," student Maikila House said.

The Miramar Police Department said there is an ongoing investigation into the fight and charges are pending.

