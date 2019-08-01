Crane falls on vehicle at construction site in Miramar, killing driver

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was killed Thursday morning after a crane crushed a car at a construction site on Douglas Road.

Miramar police said the car crashed into the crane about 2 a.m., causing it to fall on top of the vehicle, killing the driver.

A view from Sky 10 showed the crane resting on top of the crushed vehicle.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Douglas Road will be closed for several hours from County Line Road to the 3700 block during the crash investigation.

