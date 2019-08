This is one of several cars that was towed away on the back of a flatbed truck after a crash on Miramar Parkway.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Residents in Miramar woke up Thursday morning to a crash outside their front door.

The crash damaged several parked cars on Miramar Parkway.

At least one car overturned and several others were seen being towed away by flatbed trucks.

Westbound lanes were closed between Island Drive and University Drive during the cleanup.

It's unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

