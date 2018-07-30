Domestic dispute leads to I-75 incident involving Miramar police officer, authorities say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A domestic dispute that turned violent led to an incident on Interstate 75 over the weekend involving a Miramar police officer, authorities said.

The wild ride was captured on another driver's dashcam Saturday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Officer Ashley Ariella Abreu got into an argument with the father of her children at their home in Hialeah.

Troopers said the argument turned violent and Abreu left the home in her marked patrol vehicle and headed to work.

According to the report, Roberto Zaldivar, 24, followed Abreu in his Nissan Altima.

Authorities said the officer tried to evade Zaldivar, but he persisted, weaving in and out of lanes and slamming on his brakes in front of the officer's car.

Roberto Zaldivar is accused of driving erratically on I-75 while following his children's mother following a violent domestic dispute, authorities say.

"(The) next thing I know, I see a police car coming by me at a high rate of speed being followed by a silver sedan," witness Austin Conley said.

Conley turned over his dashcam footage to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"It made me feel unsafe," Conley said. "At first, I just thought it was a police car, you know, going by me, and I was like, 'Oh,' and then the car coming after him, I was like, 'Oh, that person's about to get pulled over.' But that wasn't how it happened at all."

In the video captured by Conley's dashcam, the sedan appears to cut off the cruiser, forcing the officer to slam on the brakes.

The two vehicles are then seen weaving in and out of traffic, with the sedan almost losing control at one point.

Conley said the sedan also appeared to sideswipe the patrol vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that Zaldivar sideswiped the officer's car as she was veering off the Miramar Parkway exit and he was trying to get in front of her vehicle again.

The two vehicles eventually pulled over. The officer's vehicle did not have lights or sirens activated.

"Horseplay at 85 mph with other innocent people around is never a good idea," Conley said.

Authorities said Zaldivar eventually drove away.

Miramar police confirmed they were made aware of the incident after Abreu reported it to her supervisor.

Miramar police said the cruiser sustained minor damage, but Abreu did not suffer any serious injuries.

Troopers said Zaldivar was not at the couple's home when they arrived to question him.

He faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief, authorities said.

