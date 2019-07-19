Driver arrested after running over Miramar police officer

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A driver was arrested Friday afternoon, hours after striking a Miramar police officer with his car, authorities said.

Police said the officer was run over by a vehicle Friday morning when the driver fled during a traffic stop.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. outside a Publix supermarket on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 68th Street.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the officer attempted to stop a reckless driver, eventually catching up with him in the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

Rues said the driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was attempting to use the ATM when he got back into his vehicle and drove off, hitting the officer.

"The officer approached the driver. At that point in time, the driver went toward his vehicle, got into his vehicle. There was some sort of altercation with our officer, and the driver fled the scene," she said.

The officer appeared alert and conscious when he arrived at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. His left leg appeared to be strapped to a splint.

Rues said his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the officer's name, but said he has been on the force for more than two years.

