Driver killed when SUV crashes into construction machinery in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An SUV crashed into a large piece of construction equipment Thursday morning in Miramar, killing the driver.

The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. at a construction site on Douglas Road underneath the overpass to Florida's Turnpike.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the road closure and detour signs before crashing into a piece of construction machinery.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I guess, 2 o'clock in the morning, he couldn't see it," another driver told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton.

The crushed Chevrolet was towed away from the construction site on the back of a flatbed truck.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

