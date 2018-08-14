Firefighters rescued after live power line falls on fire engine in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Rescue crews freed three Miramar firefighters late Monday after they became trapped when a live power line fell on their fire engine, authorities said.

Jose A. Gregorisch, a spokesman for the Miramar Fire-Rescue Department, said the fire engine struck a low-hanging power line in the 9000 block of Miramar Parkway as the engine left the station on a call.

A car had crashed into a utility pole moments before and damaged the power line, Gregorisch said.

One of the firefighters suffered minor injuries but was not hurt by the power line, Gregorisch said. The power line also cracked the windshield of the fire engine.

Paramedics took the firefighter to a local hospital.

Police closed Miramar Parkway from Fairmont Avenue to Douglas Road.

The accident affected power in the area. Florida Power & Light said more than 2,000 customers lost service because of the incident. Crews were at the scene working to restore power.

