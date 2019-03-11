Former Everglades High School student accused of threatening to shoot up school

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A former student at Everglades High School in Miramar has been arrested for threatening to shoot up the school, Miramar police announced Monday morning.

Police identified the former student as Javary Meriwether, 28, who they said posted the threatening message on Facebook.

According to police, there is no credible threat toward the school at 17100 SW 48th Court; however, authorities have increased police presence in and around all high schools in Miramar to "help ease concerns and provide a greater sense of security for students and staff."

No other details were immediately released.



