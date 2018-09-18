Grandmother struck and killed by car in Miramar, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A grandmother who was struck by a car early Tuesday while walking her grandson to school has died of her injuries, authorities said.

Marie St. Vil, 79, and her grandson were hit near Miramar Parkway and Fairmont Avenue around 9 a.m.

Paramedics transported Vil and the boy to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Vil died several hours later, police said. Police described the boy's injuries as not life-threatening.

The view from Sky 10 after the crash showed a white sedan with front-end damage.

