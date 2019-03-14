Have you seen him? FBI agents need help identifying man in baggy shorts

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Surveillance video screen grabs show an accused bank robber was carrying what appeared to be a laptop business case when he walked out of a Chase Bank on Thursday with stolen cash.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock, the man demanded money from a bank employee at 11100 Pembroke Rd., in Miramar, about 11:20 a.m. He wasn't violent.

He wore wide-leg denim shorts that were baggy and a black T-shirt. Although he wore a black aseball cap and reading glasses, it didn't seem like he made much of an effort to disguise his identity.

Leverock was asking anyone with information about the man in the pictures to call 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

