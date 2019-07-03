Loved ones gather to remember boy killed by driver who was texting

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Loved ones of a South Florida boy killed by a driver who was texting behind the wheel gathered Tuesday night for the anniversary of his death.

Delpha Samuels led the gathering at Life Anointing International Church in Miramar to remember the life of her brother, Earron James Haley.

Earron was just 12 when a teenage driver struck and killed him.

The gathering came just one day after the texting and driving ban went into effect statewide -- a law that Earron’s family was deeply involved in passing.

"One out of every four car accidents in the United States is caused by texting and driving. You know, through the pain of losing Earron is when we realized we had to do something," Samuels said.

Samuels said she plans to continue her advocacy work in other states that have yet to pass texting and driving laws.



