Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting teen, posting naked video of her

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then posting a naked video of her on Instagram.

Jorge Martinez, 18, of Atlantic Beach, faces charges of sexual assault, delivery of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 18 and obscene communication.

According to a Miramar police report, Martinez attended a party at the girl's home Monday and was seen giving her two Percocet pills.

Miramar police said Martinez then left the party with the teen and several others, traveling to a home on Southwest 42nd Street. There several witnesses told police they saw Martinez making sexual advances on the teen and offering to sell Percocet pills.

Police said the girl's friends later saw the explicit video of the naked teen on Instagram and went to the home to look for her. They found her unconscious and drove her to Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah. The girl was later airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, where she is in critical condition.

According to the report, Martinez initially told police he only kissed the girl, but he later admitted to being at the home where she was sexually assaulted and posting the naked video of her on Instagram.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Martinez is asked to call Miramar police.

