Man arrested after ramming Miramar police officer's car, authorities say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was arrested early Monday morning after he intentionally rammed the SUV he was driving into a Miramar police officer's car, authorities said.

According to Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues, the officer was trying to pull over the SUV, which had a paper tag, when the driver swerved the SUV into the officer's car.

Rues said the man, identified as Christopher Monpeirous, 29, then drove into the town of Pembroke Park before losing control of the vehicle and crashing it into a home in the area of Southwest 30th Street and 36th Avenue.

Rues said Monpeirous jumped out of the SUV and ran away, but was arrested.

She said a female passenger remained at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

Monpeirous faces charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, grand theft auto, resisting an officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of meth and possession of hydrocortisone.

The officer whose car was rammed was not injured, Rues said.



