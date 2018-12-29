Man drowns in Miramar canal after fleeing from police

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man fleeing from Miramar police drowned in a canal Friday, authorities said.

Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department, said a man struck several parked cars near County Line Road and Florida's Turnpike around 5 p.m. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the man bailed out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Sometime later, a homeowner in the 7000 block of Harbor Boulevard called police saying a man was had drowned in a canal behind his home.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man who drowned was the same person who fled from the traffic stop.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.