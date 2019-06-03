Man shot in leg during attempted robbery at U-Gas station

Police investigate a shooting at a U-Gas station on Pembroke Road near Southwest 68th Avenue in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting at a U-Gas station in Miramar.

The shooting happened early Monday at the U-Gas station on Pembroke Road near Southwest 68th Avenue.

The owner of the gas station told Local 10 News that a gunman tried to rob a customer near a gas pump.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Memorial Regional Hospital. She said the victim was uncooperative, leaving the emergency room without speaking to detectives.

The shooting left the front door of the convenience store shattered.

